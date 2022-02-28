Austin Jones Promoted to Deputy Director, Lee County EMA

By Hannah Lester

The Lee County Commission approved a promotion for Austin Jones to deputy director of the Lee County EMA Monday night.



Jones has been serving the Lee County EMA since 2017 but been working in the county since 2015, serving as a CERT Member and Instructor for citizen preparedness. He took on the position as communications officer for the Lee County EMA in 2019.



“I am proud to promote Austin as the deputy director of our agency and looks forward to a continued partnership serving the citizens of Lee County,” said Lee County Director Rita Smith.