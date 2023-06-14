Uncategorized Austin 1st Foundation Raises Money for Rare Disease Research By opelikaobserver - June 14, 2023 0 12 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Swinging to make a difference, members of the community attended Robert Trent Jones Grand National in Opelika on Monday, June 12, for the inaugural Aces Fore Austin golf tournament, sponsored by the local nonprofit, the Austin 1st Foundation. The benefit tournament raised money for rare disease research, which is the main goal of the Austin 1st Foundation. Co-founders of the foundation, Anthony and Lindsey Terling, lost their son, Austin, in 2022, to a rare genetic disease called the UBA 5 Mutation, which causes severe physical and cognitive disabilities. For more information about the Aces Fore Austin golf tournament or to donate to support the mission, visit the Austin 1st Foundation website at www.austin1stfoundation.org. 