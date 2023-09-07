August Athletes of the Month Winners

The winners of The Observer’s Athletes of the Month contest are listed below.

Brodie White – OHS Marching Band

AUBURN HIGH SCHOOL

• TJ Autrey — Track and Field

BEAUREGARD HIGH SCHOOL

• Hannah Helms-Childers — Cheer

• Arron Standridge — Football

BEULAH HIGH SCHOOL

• Demarion Foreman — Football

GLENWOOD SCHOOL

Olivia Slocumb — Volleyball

Camden White — Football

LEE-SCOTT ACADEMY

• Janie Belle Robertson — Cheer

• Rikki Alvarado — Football

LOACHAPOKA HIGH SCHOOL

Jakeeria Melton — Flag Football, Track and Field

Quinton Cooks — Football, Track and Field

OPELIKA HIGH SCHOOL

• Brodie White —Band

SMITHS STATION HIGH SCHOOL

• No entries

TRINITY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

• Bronx Duval — Track and Field

HOMESCHOOL ATHLETES

• No entries

Winners will receive a gift certificate valid for a free pizza buffet from Mr. Gatti’s Pizza in Opelika.

*Editor’s Note: Not all groups had entries in all catergories.