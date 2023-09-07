August Athletes of the Month Winners

The winners of The Observer’s Athletes of the Month contest are listed below.
AUBURN HIGH SCHOOL
• TJ Autrey — Track and Field
BEAUREGARD HIGH SCHOOL
• Hannah Helms-Childers — Cheer
• Arron Standridge — Football
BEULAH HIGH SCHOOL
• Demarion Foreman — Football
GLENWOOD SCHOOL
Olivia Slocumb — Volleyball
Camden White — Football
LEE-SCOTT ACADEMY
• Janie Belle Robertson — Cheer
• Rikki Alvarado — Football
LOACHAPOKA HIGH SCHOOL
Jakeeria Melton — Flag Football, Track and Field
Quinton Cooks — Football, Track and Field
OPELIKA HIGH SCHOOL
• Brodie White —Band
SMITHS STATION HIGH SCHOOL
• No entries
TRINITY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
• Bronx Duval — Track and Field
HOMESCHOOL ATHLETES
• No entries
Winners will receive a gift certificate valid for a free pizza buffet from Mr. Gatti’s Pizza in Opelika.
*Editor’s Note: Not all groups had entries in all catergories.