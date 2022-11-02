Auburn to Hold Veterans Day Ceremony Nov. 11

CONTRIBUTED BY THE CITY OF AUBURN

AUBURN —

The Auburn community is invited to honor those who have served our country at the 2022 Veterans Day Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11. Beginning at 10 a.m., the city of Auburn will hold a ceremony at the Veterans Memorial located at the northeast corner of Ross Street and Glenn Avenue.

Mayor Ron Anders will officiate the ceremony, and U.S. Army veteran Maryshay Ray will be this year’s speaker. Jeff Damron, a pastor from Union Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), will deliver the invocation, and the East Samford School Choir will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “Land That We Love.”

Attendees are encouraged to park at Felton Little Park, the East Glenn Avenue Municipal Parking Lot and at the Douglas J. Watson Municipal Complex. Parking for the disabled will be available on Ross Street between Glenn Avenue and Harper Avenue, which will be closed to through traffic during the ceremony.

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held in the City Council Chamber at 141 N. Ross St.