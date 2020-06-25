Auburn takes part in Soccer United Against Hunger Food Drive

Submitted to the

Opelika Observer

The Auburn soccer program has teamed up with United Soccer Coaches and its Soccer United Against Hunger Food Drive to help support local and national food banks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tigers are partnering with the Food Bank of East Alabama for the remainder of the month. Those interested in participating can do so in two ways.

Monetary donations can be made through the Food Bank of East Alabama’s website, which can be found here, by following these steps.

1. Go to the ‘Donate’ tab on the homepage.

2. Click ‘Donate Now’ under the ‘Donate Online’ option.

3. Select either ‘Supporting Contribution’ or ‘Community Market’ when choosing a donation option.

4. Check the ‘Honor Gift’ box and put it in the name of Auburn Soccer.

5. Fill in ‘Auburn Soccer’ in the first name line where it says ‘Please notify the following of the Honor/Memorial Gift’. You may then skip to transaction information.

Donations can also be made in person by visiting the food bank at 355 Industry Drive, Auburn, AL 36832.

Please contact Karla DeBrunner at 334-821-9006 with any questions regarding donations.