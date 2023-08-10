Auburn Students Displaced from Dorms

BY WIL CREWS

Auburn University students returned to campus last weekend, but a select few of on-campus residents were told they cannot move in.

Students assigned living quarters in the Cambridge Hall dormitories learned upon their arrival of a water intrusion issue within the building caused by severe summer rainstorms. According to statement released by Student Affairs with Auburn University, the damage would prevent the students from moving into their dorms and result in the closure of Cambridge Hall for the entirety of the 2023-24 school year.

“Thank you for your ongoing patience and understanding as we navigate unforeseen challenges over the past several days involving Cambridge Hall,” the statement said. “The health, well-being and personal and academic success of Auburn students remain at the forefront of our priorities. Following careful considerations with multiple campus safety units and external experts and with abundant caution, we have made the difficult decision to close Cambridge Hall for the 2023-24 academic year.”

The statement issued to students went on to clarify that the “remediation efforts dictated a timeline that does not allow us the ability to guarantee that students could move to Cambridge without additional disruption to their Auburn experience.

“We did not come to this decision lightly and remain committed to assisting you in securing alternate housing as quickly as possible.”

To help accommodate the changes in living arrangements for several dozens of students Auburn said it is “committed to doing everything possible to help alleviate the inconvenience and stress we know this situation is causing.”

The next steps for remedying the situation, according to the statement, include:

– University-provided hotel accommodations through Wednesday, Aug. 30

– The continued availability of university-provided storage through Sept. 8

– A full reimbursement of the fall 2023 Cambridge Hall rental payment

– A $5,000 student emergency transition payment to given to each student to assist with costs associated with the transition to off-campus housing

– An upgraded meal plan from the university

– And the university working with local property managers to 1) identify vacancies and 2) provide students and families with access to continually updated information posted online.

The university said it will continue to provide updates as needed and answers to frequently asked questions can be found online at aub.ie/cambridgeupdates. Additional questions can be directed to cambirdge@auburn.edu or 334-844-2449.

“We know this is disappointing and frustrating,” the release said. “We appreciate your patience and understanding over the past several days. Although it is causing significant disruption to you now, please know that the decision to close Cambridge was made to reduce further disruption during the fall semester. We appreciate your flexibility and will continue to work diligently to help you navigate the coming days. We are here to help.”