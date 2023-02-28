Auburn Student Wins Car from Lynch Toyota After Sinking Full-Court Putt￼

Craig Noyes Will Receive His Car Feb. 28

CONTRIBUTED BY LYNCH TOYOTA

AUBURN —

Lynch Toyota of Auburn will be presenting Auburn University student Craig Noyes with a new car after he sank a 94-foot putt during a baseball game at Auburn on Feb. 11.

Lynch Toyota said it is thrilled to award Noyes, who is the first winner of the Lynch Toyota-sponsored putting event since 2014.

Patrons at the chock-full Neville Arena exploded in excitement when the ball made it through the hole at the opposite end of the court. Noyes told the Associated Press that he could not believe he had won a car.

“Once I hit it, I completely zoned out,” he said. “It wasn’t until the announcer put a hand on my shoulder and said I’d won a car that I believed it.”

Lynch Toyota will be giving Noyes his new car on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 2 p.m.

ABOUT LYNCH TOYOTA

Lynch Toyota of Auburn has been meeting and exceeding the needs of car and truck buyers alike for over 70 years. With a large selection of new and used vehicles, an exceptional service center, and business model that puts the community first, Lynch Toyota is proud to be a part of the Auburn-Opelika community and support Auburn Athletics.

Learn more about Lynch Toyota at LynchToyotaOfAuburn.com or visit them at 170 W. Creek Parkway in Auburn.