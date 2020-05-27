Auburn Student casting his mark on local fishing

By Wil Crews

For the Opelika Observer

Cody Griffith is a member of the Auburn University competitive bass fishing team. Like many students, Griffith’s spring and summer plans had to be reeled in due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, Griffith is spending his time starting his own business –– the making and selling of custom bass-fishing rods.

“I can make it however you want,” said Griffith. “The cool thing about my rods is there is not a rod like it out on the market.”

In terms of rod features, Griffith can tailor them to whatever specific needs that a buyer might have.

“Crankbait rods or jigs rods, I can do them. I can make it action or power to fit whatever you want to do on the water,” Griffith said. “I can make handles that are cork, rubber, EVA foam or even those wind grips that are popular.”

He also makes custom jigs and can repair damaged rods too.

Griffith announced that he was turning his hobby of making rods into a business on May 12.

“I did my first rod and loved it. I thought maybe this could be something,” Griffith said.

Griffith has years of fishing experience that he uses to make a variety of rods to suit the needs and wants of each customer.

Before the coronavirus ended Auburn’s bass fishing season, Griffith and his partner qualified for the College Bass Master Classic where they were privileged to compete and weigh in with the professionals. This spring, the two also qualified for the national Collegiate Bass Fishing Championship. The tournament has been delayed by COVID-19, but “it will happen,” said Griffith.

Griffith’s rods could serve as the perfect gift for the fisherman in one’s life or just as a unique, high-quality piece of equipment to be proud of.

The rods generally sell between $175 to $250 but prices can vary depending on the complexity of the equipment that is desired.

For now, Griffith eagerly awaits more orders and spends his weekdays working to save up extra cash. He spends the weekends and as much time as possible on Lake Martin doing what else but… fishing.

For more information Griffith can be contacted by Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/cody.griffith.5209.