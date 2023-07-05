Auburn Soccer Unveils 2023 Schedule

CONTRIBUTED BY AU ATHLETICS

AUBURN —

Auburn soccer and head coach Karen Hoppa announced the team’s schedule for the 2023 season Thursday, June 22.

The fall will mark the 25th season under Hoppa’s leadership.

“I am excited to start my 25th season on The Plains with what may be the toughest schedule in my tenure here,” Hoppa said. “We have two extremely difficult non-conference trips along with some great home non-conference opponents. The SEC schedule is always a grind, especially in the West division. This schedule is one that will give us the opportunity to compete at the highest level, and we look forward to the challenge.”

A pair of exhibitions will precede the 18 regular season matches, 10 of which are scheduled versus Southeastern Conference opponents. The Auburn Soccer Complex will play host to 10 of the 20 contests.

The Tigers will begin exhibition play at home on Wednesday, Aug. 9, against Mercer before making the trip to South Alabama on Saturday, Aug. 12, for one final tune up prior to the start of the regular season.

Auburn’s regular season opponents feature 11 NCAA Tournament participants from a year ago, including three conference champions and nine squads that won double-digit matches. The field produced a 179-108-79 record during the 2022 campaign.

To officially kickstart the season, the Tigers will host the reigning SoCon champion, Samford, on Thursday, Aug. 17, followed by a battle versus another in-state foe, Troy, the following Sunday, Aug. 20.

Next up, the Orange & Blue treks to the Northeast for a two-game road stand, playing at Syracuse on Thursday, Aug. 24, and at Army on Sunday, Aug. 27.

Wake Forest comes to town for match No. 5 on Thursday, Aug. 31 before Auburn closes out the weekend at home with American on Sunday, Sept. 3.

Another challenging road stretch follows as the Tigers complete the non-conference slate at West Virginia on Thursday, Sept 7, and at Ohio State on Sunday, Sept. 10.

SEC play begins Friday, Sept. 15, at Mississippi State while the conference home opener is lined up for the following week, Thursday, Sept. 21, against Missouri. Auburn rounds out the month at Ole Miss Sunday, Sept. 24, and at home with South Carolina Friday, Sept. 29.

The final month of the regular season is jam-packed as October is set to host six matches. The Tigers will square off at Alabama (Oct. 5), versus Arkansas (Oct. 8), versus Texas A&M (Oct. 13), at Florida (Oct. 19), versus LSU (Oct. 22) and at Georgia (Oct. 26). The LSU match will serve as Auburn soccer’s Senior Night.

Postseason play will begin with the SEC Tournament in Pensacola, Florida, at the Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex from Oct. 29 through Nov. 5. The NCAA Tournament will follow, running from Nov. 10 through Dec. 3. The first round through quarterfinals will be held at host sites, and the College Cup will take place in Cary, North Carolina, once more.

TV broadcast information and game promotions will be released closer to the start of the season.