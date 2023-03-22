Auburn Residents Invited to Get Rid of Household Hazardous Waste

CONTRIBUTED BY THE CITY OF AUBURN / DAVID D. DORTON

AUBURN —

Environmental Services will host its spring Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Environmental Services Complex.

The complex is located at 365-A N. Donahue Drive.

This free, biannual event invites Auburn residents to drop off environmentally hazardous materials that are illegal to dispose of during weekly garbage collection.

Acceptable items include household chemicals, pesticides, paints, batteries, automobile fluids and more. Computers and electronics will be accepted, and there will be a shredder on site to safely and securely get rid of old documents.

Participants should load the materials they wish to drop off in the trunk or rear of their vehicle for a quick, contactless drop-off.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day is only open to Auburn residents. Proof of residency may be shown by bringing a recent water bill. Participants are asked to register ahead of time online at www.auburnalabama.org/environmental-services/household-hazardous-waste-collection-day/registration/.

For more information, including a full list of accepted items and a link to register, visit auburnalabama.org/hhw.