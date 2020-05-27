Auburn resident Daleya Scaife uses platform to empower young girls

Special to the

Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama (GSSA) is honored to present Daleya Scaife with the “Girl Scout Gold Award,” the highest recognition for achievement in Girl Scouting for girls in grades nine through 12.

Scaife designed a program that promotes positive changes towards hygiene. To do this, she partnered with the Auburn High School Junior Civitan Club for a toiletry drive. Her motivation behind this was to help teens have positive self-esteem. After distributing the products, she taught lessons on how to improve your view of yourself and feel empowered.

“It’s scientifically proven that taking care of your hygiene impacts your mental, physical and emotional health,” Scaife said. “We’re all created with a purpose, and are beautiful in our own way. I want these young girls to love themselves, and to realize your situation doesn’t define you.”

By earning the Girl Scout Gold Award, Scaife has become a community leader. Her accomplishments reflect leadership and citizenship skills that set her apart.

“Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama’s mission is to build girls of courage, confidence, and character to make the world a better place,” said GSSA CEO Karlyn Edmonds. “Daleya has made her corner of the world a better place, and I am beyond proud to say she is a Girl Scout from southern Alabama. We can’t wait to see the amazing things she accomplishes in the future.”

Through Girl Scouting, girls learn to face challenges head-on, embrace failure as a learning opportunity and find solutions to social issues, all while building the skills and courage they need to take the lead every day. To join or volunteer, visit www.girlscoutssa.org.

About the Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama:

Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama serves more than 5,000 girls, ages 5 to 17 and 2,500 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) to change the world. We’re the preeminent leadership development organization for girls and have been for more than 100 years and a recent recipient of the Montgomery Impact Maker Award. With programming across 30 counties, GSSA offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. To volunteer, reconnect, donate or join, call 800-239-6636 or visit www.girlscoutssa.org.