Auburn Ranked No. 1 University on Forbes List of ‘America’s Best Employers for New Grads

Contributed by Auburn University

AUBURN ––

Auburn is the No. 1 university on Forbes magazine’s 2022 list of “America’s Best Employers for New Grads,” which once again recognized Auburn as a premier workplace.

Auburn ranked No. 15 out of 300 employers on the national list, rating ahead of worldwide companies, such as Google, Microsoft, American Express, Lockheed Martin and Delta Air Lines, to name a few.

As the top-ranked university, Auburn placed ahead of Yale, Notre Dame, Michigan, Alabama, University of Alabama at Birmingham and approximately 20 other colleges.

“I am thrilled that Auburn University ranked 15th overall on Forbes’ national list, but I am not at all surprised,” said Auburn President Christopher B. Roberts. “We work hard to meaningfully invest in our faculty and staff, and that includes our newest employees. Auburn is committed to not only delivering a world-class education for our students, but to providing an exceptional working environment for our employees. Additionally, Auburn ranked first out of the 25 institutions for higher education on the list. I am happy that the hard work by so many across our campus is recognized and appreciated.”

Auburn’s placement on the list is the third time in the past five years that it has been recognized by Forbes as a top employer. In 2021, Auburn was named one of the Best Employers in Alabama, and in 2017, it was named one of America’s Best Midsize Employers.

Auburn works hard to demonstrate its commitment to full-time employees. In addition to health care and retirement benefits, full-time employees receive four weeks of paid vacation each year, paid parental leave, 11 paid holidays, a full tuition waiver for undergraduate and graduate course work, a 50% tuition waiver for spouses and dependents who take undergraduate courses, a zero-dollar co-pay for most generic medications and discounted season tickets for athletics events, among many other benefits.

“Recent graduates have lots of opportunities in the workforce, and we are honored that they choose to start their careers with us” said Karla McCormick, associate vice president for Human Resources. “Auburn is a great place to work, and this ranking serves as confirmation of that. Our employees value Auburn’s commitment to offering competitive pay and benefits, career development opportunities and the ability to positively impact our campus, our state and the world.”

To compile the most recent list, Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to identify the 300 companies most liked by new workforce entrants. Twenty-thousand Americans with less than 10 years of professional experience, and who work for businesses with at least 1,000 employees, were surveyed.

Auburn is hiring for positions at all levels across campus. For more information on how to join the Auburn Family, visit its Human Resources website.