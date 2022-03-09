Auburn Police Department Announces Launch of Eagle Watch Program

Contributed to

the Observer

The Auburn Police Department (APD) is excited to announce the launch of Eagle Watch, a free security camera registration program available to all residents and business owners in the city of Auburn. APD’s Eagle Watch Program is modeled after other successful video surveillance partnership programs across the country. Those successes are measured in the number of crimes solved through the partnerships between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

By registering commercial and/or residential video surveillance cameras located on the outside of homes or businesses, the Eagle Watch Program will provide the location of the camera(s), owner contact information, the type of camera system and retention period of the video to APD’s Detective Section. This will allow APD to quickly reach you in the event video footage retrieval may be helpful in solving a crime in your area.

Camera registration does NOT give APD the ability to access your cameras without your knowledge or permission; however, commercial camera owners have the option to provide APD with remote access to their video surveillance system. Commercial camera owners will also be provided with Eagle Watch window and/or door decals.

Owners of residential security cameras and/or video doorbells will always be contacted by APD in the event video evidence is being sought from their area. In the event video evidence is available, camera owners will be provided a secure link, via a registered email address, to upload relevant video footage to APD’s evidence.com system.

Joining the Eagle Watch Program is easy and free of charge. Visit https://bit.ly/APD-Eagle-Watch to fill out the initial registration form. A representative of the Auburn Police Department will be in contact to confirm your registration. APD encourages all owners of commercial and/or residential video surveillance cameras located on the outside of homes, businesses or houses of worship to register with the Eagle Watch Program. Help APD solve crimes and better protect our community by registering your cameras today.

For inquiries regarding the Eagle Watch Program, please email webpubsfty@auburnalabama.org