Community Auburn, Opelika Welcome New Businesses By opelikaobserver - September 15, 2021 0 5 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Top left: Ribbon cutting for the Grand Opening Celebration and Open House at Accentrics 2 — From kitchenware and accessories to mirrors, art and furniture, Accentrics Too is sure to have the perfect addition to your home or business. The business is located at 480 N. Dean Road. Top right: Ribbon cutting for Auburn University’s Welcome Home to the Corner event including special guests, Aubie and the Auburn University Cheerleaders, to welcome the Auburn family home to the corner.Bottom left: Ribbon cutting for HydraMed Infusion and Wellness — Offers rehydration and refreshing services by providing IV hydration fluids, vitamins, medications and B12 shots.Bottom right: Ribbon cutting for Allergy Asthma and Immunology of East Alabama — From asthma and allergies to immune system and related disorders, the experts at Allergy Asthma & Immunology of East Alabama can help provide relief