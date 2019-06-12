Auburn-Opelika Tourism Bureau’s annual photo contest open now through July 31

Special to the

Opelika Observer

Auburn-Opelika Tourism’s annual AO Photo Contest is now open and will run through July 31. Professional and amateur photographers of all skill levels are welcome to submit up to three photos taken in Auburn or Opelika.

One talented winner will be selected to win a $500 gift card to Cameragraphics or the Auburn-Opelika business of their choice. Photos will be judged on four aspects: originality, creativity, overall artistic appeal and local emphasis. Photo content can focus on, but is not limited to, landscapes, architecture, activities, portraits and wildlife.

To enter, visit www.aotourism.com/photo-contest and submit your photo(s). There is no entry fee. The contest is open to all photographers, amateur or professional. You do not have to live in the area to participate. There is no time stamp on the photo submissions; as long as the photo was taken in the area, it doesn’t matter when it was taken. Bring on the snow photos!

Note: Submitted photos might be used in future marketing materials. We will give full credit to the artist, but please leave off the watermarks.