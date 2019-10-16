Auburn, Opelika mayors proclaim October as ‘Travel with Care’ month

Special to the

Opelika Observer

Traffic is always evolving. Patterns change and new engineering practices come into play to make it easier to get around. Travel with Care’s new transportation safety campaign “Travel to the Future” will focus on modern traffic issues that change the way drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists get around.

Whether it is a roundabout, flashing yellow turn signals or bike lanes, the campaign aims to educate Lee County residents about how to safely travel in this uncharted territory.

Launched by the city of Auburn in 2010, Travel with Care has included local partnerships to encourage all of Lee County to travel safely. This year’s partners include the city of Opelika, Lee County, Auburn and Opelika city schools and the Lee-Russell Council of Governments.

Representatives from those organizations came together for a kickoff event at Courthouse Square last Wednesday, where Auburn Mayor Ron Anders and Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller presented a joint proclamation declaring Opelika as “Travel with Care Month.” There was information about the campaign’s history, safety tips from Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones and discussion of the organization’s future endeavors.

New this year, Travel with Care will highlight different future-themed focuses throughout the year. Kicking off with roundabout safety, other topics will include new traffic laws, traveling safely with one’s pets and golf cart, e-bike and e-scooter rules. Find Travel with Care at upcoming community events, including Opelika’s Fall Festival and Auburn’s Downtown Trick-or-Treat later this month.

About Travel with Care

Travel with Care is a transportation safety campaign that aims to educate Auburn, Opelika and Lee County residents on traffic laws and to encourage safe and courteous interaction among all road users. For more information about Travel with Care and Travel to the Future, visit travelwithcareauburn.com and follow Travel with Care on Facebook (TravelWithCareEastAL), Twitter (TravelWCareEAL) and Instagram (TravelWithCareEastAL).