Auburn/Opelika Elks Lodge Scholarship established through SUSCC Foundation

Special to the

Opelika Observer

The Southern Union State Community College Foundation is pleased to announce the establishment of the Auburn/Opelika Elks Lodge #1834 Scholarship.

The scholarship aims to provide educational opportunities to bolster economic and community vitality and to provide more skilled workers for the East Alabama area.

“Since its founding in 1868, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks has always supported their community and the nation’s veterans. In 1951 the Auburn/Opelika Elks Lodge #1834 was chartered and has been serving the community and local veterans through charitable donations and various activities ever since. We are proud to be joining Southern Union to assure that those who want to go to college have the means to make their dreams come true,” said Exalted Ruler Jeff Massey.

The recipient of the scholarship must have completed two semesters at SUSCC with a minimum of a 2.5 GPA. Preference will be given to veterans and Legacy Elks (if your parent, grandparent or sibling is/was an Elk). Proper military or Elk Lodge membership documentation is required.

“The Southern Union Foundation is honored to be partnering with such a community-minded organization as the Auburn/Opelika ELKS Lodge. It is our vision to ensure that no student who passes through our doors is hindered in obtaining an education due to financial hardship. This scholarship helps make major strides toward that goal,” said Shondae Brown, Southern Union’s director of public relations.

The Southern Union Foundation is a nonprofit 501c3 organization that was established to support and foster the educational and service programs and activities of SUSCC. The Foundation increases educational access for students through financial support and enables the college to initiate innovative projects to enhance the quality of education.

Funds will be available to award for fall semester. Applications can be found by visiting the Foundation page on the community college’s website, www.suscc.edu.

For more information on this scholarship or giving opportunities, contact Brown at 256-395-2211, ext. 5145 or sbrown@suscc.edu.