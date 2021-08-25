Community Auburn, Opelika Chambers Welcome New Businesses By opelikaobserver - August 25, 2021 0 20 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Comfortmasters Heating & Air: Experts in heating and air conditioning repair, duct cleaning and installation and much more. Serving Auburn, Opelika and surrounding areas since 1990. Country Club of Auburn: Grab your friends and head over to Country Club of Auburn to enjoy great food and beverages, a fun atmosphere and a round of golf at the convenient location at 1120 S. College St.East Alabama Nutrition: Enjoy a refreshing drink that’s full of nutrition. This new, nutritional smoothie and juice bar is great for a mid day pick-me-up. Located at 1703 West End Court, Suite A, in Opelika.Infinity Wellness: Avoid the crowds, judgement and distractions — work towards a healthier version of yourself in your own suite with your trainer. Located at 2459 E. Glenn Ave., Suite A, in Auburn.Niffer’s Place: Celebrating 30 years and a beautiful renovation. “Eat here” for delicious burgers, salads or their famous Fishbowls and Nifferitas. Located at 1151 Opelika Road, in Auburn.Pepperrell Village: This new shopping center features so many awesome new businesses for the Opelika community! Located at 2828 Pepperell Parkway in Opelika.The Curtis House: This organization carries on the Curtis family legacy and strives to be a safe haven for all. The Curtis House continues to change the lives of so many in our community through service projects and mentoring for overall wellness that empowers children to go after their dreams. Located at 125 Jeter Ave. in Opelika.PHOTOS CONTRIBUTED BY AUBURN AND OPELIKA CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE