Auburn Number Three Best College Town

THE CITY OF AUBURN

Southern Living has ranked Auburn No. 3 on its list of the South’s Best College Towns 2022.

The article touted Auburn’s “burgeoning food scene,” highlighting Bow & Arrow and The Irritable Bao. It also talked about the tradition of rolling Toomer’s Corner.

“And you can’t talk about Auburn without mentioning its penchant for rolling Toomer’s Corner with toilet paper after any home victory,” the article said. “Homesick Tigers can even catch a glimpse of the beloved block at any given moment via a live web stream.”

Read more at southernliving.com/souths-best/college-towns.