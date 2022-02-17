Auburn Mardi Gras Parade Set for Saturday Feb. 26

By Wil Crews

SPORTSCREWS@

opelikaobserver.com

The city of Auburn will host the fifth annual Krewe De Tigris Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 3 p.m.

“The founders decided they wanted to bring the merriment of Mardi Gras to the loveliest village on the plains,” said Krewe de Tigris President Michelle Held. “They wanted to give this area a chance to celebrate Mardi Gras just like the gulf coast does, like Mobile. [To experience] that excitement, a time to come together with friends and family, and basically just let the good times roll.”

Following a brief hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s theme is Rolling With the Royals, determined by Mardi Gras King and Queen Adris Ludlum and Dawn Patterson.

“We are very excited that we are rolling back out this year,” Held said.

While the parade does not officially begin until the afternoon, the spirit of Mardi Gras will begin at 10 a.m. with the fourth annual Krewe Krawl. In conjunction with the parade, Auburn Downtown Merchants is hosting the Krewe Krawl which will feature exclusive discounts and specials to those who purchase a wristband for $10. Wristbands can be purchased as of today, Feb. 17, at the following locations: Behind the Glass, Cellaris, Charming Oaks and Ellie. Specials afforded to those wearing wristbands include free cover charges, drink specials, food specials and discounts at local retailers. All money raised for the event will go back to funding future events in downtown Auburn.

“It’s a great way to not only bring the Mardi Gras excitement to our local community, but it also gives back to those local merchants that support us all year. It’s a full day. You can come down, go grab you something to eat, shop at the shops and then line up for the parade. It’s just a great day.”

The parade route will begin on the Thach Concourse on Auburn University’s campus, go north on Gay Street, west on Tichenor Avenue and south on College Street down to Toomer’s Corner. The streets will close early and reopen after the parade.

The event is set to feature around 50 entries of cars, bands, community organizations and businesses, school clubs, a number official Krewe de Tigris floats and more. Parade-goers will have ample opportunities to catch beads, candy, toys and more.

“You can expect tons of moon pies flying,” Held said. “Beads, stuffed animals, Frisbees, there’s just a little bit of everything that will be flying that day. I expect everyone to walk away with a good haul.”