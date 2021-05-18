Auburn is one step closer to a Buc-ee’s

By Hannah Lester

hlester@opelikaobserver.com

The Auburn City Council approved a commercial development agreement with Buc-ee’s Auburn, LLC during its Tuesday night meeting.

The approved agreement stipulates that the city will remit certain taxes. In exchange, Buc-ee’s will be creating tax revenue in the city, along with 175 new jobs and investing $45 million in Auburn.

Once the remaining items of business related to the travel center are approved, Buc-ee’s will be located at Exit 50 on Interstate 85.

Buc-ee’s is a popular travel stop that not only provides a place for refueling cars, but boasted clean restrooms, food choices galore and even souvenir items.

“Welcome to Auburn,” said Ward 6 Council Member Bob Parsons. “When I mentioned to my sister-in-law that this was a possibility, she spent many years in Houston and she about did a dance on the floor when I told her.”

The agreement was approved Tuesday, while several other items related to Buc-ee’s were postponed, including two annexations, two rezoning and two conditional use approvals, all of which will come before the council on June 1.

If the other items are approved, then Buc-ee’s will be responsible for installing a traffic signal on Exit 50’s on/off ramp, along with a right turn lane off Interstate 85 and another traffic signal at Cox Road and Corporate Parkway. All of which would require ALDOT approval, the city’s e-packet said.

Buc-ee’s additionally plans to donate $50,000 per year to the city, which will be allowed in later budget discussions, said City Manager Megan Crouch.

“We’re proud to have you here,” said Mayor Ron Anders to Stan Beard, director of real estate for Buc-ee’s. “We’re grateful that you thought our town was interesting enough and deserving enough to talk to in the beginning … your company is willing to be a great, corporate, charitable citizen of our community, too, and we’re very grateful for that. That evidently is just part of the culture of the company.”

The establishment will be adding 175 jobs to the area, which Ward 1 Council Member Connie Taylor said the members of her ward are particularly looking forward to.

Buc-ee’s pays a minimum of $15 an hour, no matter the experience, Beard said.

“Walking in, high school graduate or not, if you’re friendly and you can say ‘howdy,’” he said.

There is a hopeful open date before the fall of 2022, Beard said.

“We’re coming,” he said.

The items related to annexation, rezoning and conditional use for the land will come before the council on June 1.

Other Business: