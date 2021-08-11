Auburn Holds Annual Blessing of The City

By Hannah Lester

Every year the city of Auburn hosts a blessing for the city, often called “Blessing On The Corner”.

This year, however, the event was held virtually and can still be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gTI61z3F7Ag

“Our community is filled with so many wonderful components that help make it the special place that it is,” said Anna Hovey, president of the Auburn Chamber of Commerce. “Today our ministers will pray a special blessing over each of those components and I’d hope that you’d also be mindful of these things throughout the entire year.”

Dr. Cory Smith with Auburn United Methodist Church prayed a blessing over the business community.

“Gracious God, we thank you that you give us all life,” Smith prayed. “You are the one in whom we live and move and have our being. We praise you for the fabric of this community, for those who own and manage and help our community function every day.”

Smith prayed that the community would follow the Auburn Creed: I believe in my Country, because it is a land of freedom and because it is my own home, and that I can best serve that country by “doing justly, loving mercy, and walking humbly with my God.

Charlie Craig, lead pastor for The Plains Church, prayed for residents and visitors of Auburn. The Plains Church is a new church which will launch in Auburn on Sept. 12, Craig said.

“I want to say to the visitors of our city that you belong here and that this is a place of refuge for anyone and we want the blessing that we receive to overflow to you as well,” he said. “So God, would you bless each and every one of us in our community so that we can be a blessing to those around us and around the world.”

Matt Mobely Cornerstone Church blessed the essential workers, healthcare workers, public safety workers and governmental officials of Auburn.

Mobely quoted scripture before beginning the blessing, citing Mark 10:45: ‘For even the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many.’

“We give thanks today to those who are giving their lives in service to others,” Mobely said. “Father, we give you thanks today for those who serve our community, who selflessly serve for the good of others.”