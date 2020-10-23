Auburn high schooler places third in Shunnarah billboard contest

By Will Fairless

Associate Editor

Auburn High School student Anna Buckingham got third place in a contest to design a new billboard for Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys.

Her submission, called “Alabama’s Superhero,” met the contest criteria of being “Big, Bold, and Impactful” and earned her a $150 Visa gift card and a spot for her concept on one of Shunnarah’s billboards.

Recently, the firm invited the public to design new concepts for the firm’s billboards, familiar to citizens of Alabama and throughout the southeast. The contest ended on Sept. 30, with 236 submissions from people ranging in age from 7 to 82. According to a press release from the firm, the submissions came from 168 different participants from across the country, and a few even came from South America.

“I am absolutely amazed by the talent and creativity in all of these billboard designs,” said Alexander Shunnarah, president and CEO of Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys (according to the same release). “Looking through each of the designs, I was blown away by every applicant’s hard work. I appreciate the time and thought each of the participants put into this design competition.”

Buckingham said she heard about the contest from an advertisement on Instagram. She decided to enter it, as she is in a graphic design class at Auburn. She drew Shunnarah in a superhero outfit with the firm’s brand colors incorporated into that outfit and the background.

“Getting third place means a lot to me, as it was such a big competition and people I know will be able to see the finished product on a large scale,” Buckingham said. “I also hope that this can inspire others to put their own ideas out into the world.”