Auburn Graduate, Owner of SIP Café and Wine Room Creates Job Opportunities

CONTRIBUTED BY MANDM PUBLIC RELATIONS

WEST POINT, GA —

Restaurateur Tiffany Welch, owner of SIP Café and Wine Room, recently announced the building and expansion of a new event center called REUNION.

The event space will accommodate parties of up to 75 guests.

REUNION is an all-encompassing venue, offering catering packages, décor design and third-party vendor offerings such as photography, music and more. The coming of the new venue paired with the restaurant will be a welcomed boost to the economy for West Point and surrounding areas creating new job opportunities.

Construction for REUNION is underway and is scheduled for completion in the next few weeks.

SIP Café is attracting customers from across the greater Chattahoochee area, having served customers from Atlanta, West Georgia, Muscogee County, Coweta County and Chambers County.

Aside from the new event space, SIP Café and Wine Room is continuing to welcome the community with lunch hours from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to accommodate its customers, quickly getting them in and out and back to work.

SIP touts an impressive array of wine for “Wine Down Wednesdays.” SIP is adding new, specific nights for educators called “Educator Appreciation Night” (Thursdays), and a Happy Hour on Fridays for patrons looking to stop in to de-stress from a busy work day. Those hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 2 to 5 p.m., starting in February.

SIP is open Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Dinner hours are from 5 until 9 p.m.

The restaurant is open on Sundays from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

“We are building the community for the community,” Welch said.

SIP Café and Wine Room is located at 708 Third Ave. in West Point, Georgia.