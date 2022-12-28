Auburn Diamond Club Preseason Banquet Scheduled for Feb. 4

CONTRIBUTED BY AU ATHLETICS

AUBURN —

The 21st annual Auburn Diamond Club Preseason Banquet will be held Saturday, Feb. 4, at 6 p.m. CT at Neville Arena. An autograph session with the Auburn baseball team will precede the event at 5:30 p.m.

Headlining this year’s banquet is guest speaker and former Auburn All-American pitcher Casey Mize, who was selected by the Detroit Tigers with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft.

Mize was a three-year letterwinner for the Tigers from 2016 to 2018 and became the second two-time All-American in program history following his junior season. The right-hander was named the NCBWA District 3 Co-Player of the Year, a consensus All-American and a finalist for both the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy after recording 10 wins and leading the Southeastern Conference with 156 strikeouts in his final season in an Auburn uniform.

Following his Auburn career, Mize started just 26 games in the minor leagues before making his MLB debut with the Tigers on Aug. 19, 2020. He collected seven wins and logged a 3.71 ERA in 30 starts as a rookie in 2021.

Along with an autograph session and Mize’s segment as a guest speaker, the banquet will include dinner, player and staff introductions and more.

Banquet tickets are on sale now and cost $75 for adults and $40 for children 12 and under. VIP tables with space for six guests are also available for purchase. To reserve your spot at the banquet, join the Auburn Diamond Club or gather more information about the club, visit auburndiamondclub.com.

Coming off the program’s second trip to the College World Series in the last three seasons, Auburn and eighth-year head coach Butch Thompson open the 2023 season with a three-game series against Indiana beginning Friday, Feb. 17.

Having sold a record number of season tickets a year ago — and already selling out of season tickets for the 2023 season — fans interested in tickets are encouraged to join the Tigers Unlimited Billy Hitchcock Ticket Priority Program for best access to season tickets for next year. While season tickets are sold out, other ticket options are still available.

Additional ticket options for the 2023 season will include single-game tickets, eight-game mini packs and flex plans and will go on sale to the public in mid-January. Visit aubtix.com or contact the ticket office at 855-282-2010 (ext. 1) for more information.