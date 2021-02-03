Auburn Council names meeting room after Jim Buston

By Hannah Lester

The Auburn City Council voted to renamed a meeting room in the Engineering Services Building after recently-retired City Manager Jim Buston.

The room will be named the James C. Buston, III Education and Meeting Center. Buston retired after 25 years with the city of Auburn.

“Several council members had an interest in doing something,” said current City Manager Megan Crouch. “I was asked for an opinion of the staff on it and I gave that opinion that Jim’s legacy and one of his biggest legacies for the city is he’s about employees and he’s about education of our employees and advancing ourselves.”

The vote to rename the room passed, though two council members voted against the item.

“As ya’ll know, I’ve previously expressed my desire that we implement some kind of a policy for naming city property after individuals and in the absence of such a policy I must object to this resolution,” said Ward 2 Council Member Kelley Griswold.

Ward 1 Council Member Connie Fitch Taylor agreed with Griswold, though she said it was nothing personal against Buston.

Ward 5 Council Member Steven Dixon said that while he would normally agree that a policy should be in place for politicians, Buston was not, he said.

Debating the issue as a council is the process, said Ward 3 Council Member Beth Witten.

“Certainly it’s within each council member’s right to vote how they feel best represents their constituents,” she said. “So, as far as objecting because there’s not a process, this is the process.”

Mayor Ron Anders said he would be willing to consider a conversation in the future about creating a policy for naming city property.

“But as of tonight, I believe this is a great honor for a man who gave us 25 good years to the city of Auburn,” Anders said.

Mo’Bay Beignet Company:

Beignet’s are coming to Auburn. The council voted to pass a resolution to authorize an outdoor cafe permit to Mo’Bay Beignet Company fo Auburn, LLC.

The new business will be located at 155 North College Street, surrounded by other downtown businesses and restaurants.

The permit will allow the business to place tables outside, given that there is still five feet of space for people to walk.

Mo’Bay Beignet Co. Auburn should open sometime this spring, according to the business’ facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/mobaybeignetcoauburn/).

The company already has a store opened in Mobile.

For more information, view the website here: https://www.instagram.com/mobaybeignetcoauburn/?hl=en.

