Auburn City Council Election Results

AUBURN —

The unofficial results of the city of Auburn’s Municipal Election were released Tuesday night.

Out of eight city council seats, only five went to the ballot boxes, with the other three uncontested.

CITY COUNCIL SEATS

The Ward 1 seat will remain with incumbent Connie Fitch Taylor. Taylor received 214 votes which equaled 70.39% of the vote, while her opponent Arthur Dowdell Sr. received 90 votes (29.61%) .

Ward 2 incumbent Kelly Griswold received 382 (61.32%) votes, with opponent Paul West taking 241 (38.68%) votes.

Ward 3 was uncontested and Council Member Beth Witten will serve another term.

Tyler Adams was declared the uncontested winner of Ward 4 when his opponent Chad Leverette dropped out of the race earlier this summer.

Ward 5 had three individuals that qualified for the race. Sonny Moreman won the seat earning 412 (56.36%) votes. Sarah Jane Levine took 257 (35.16%) and Leah Billye Welburn V received 62 (8.48%) votes.

Ward 6 incumbent Bob Parsons won 347 (85.26%) votes, and his opponent Phillip Pollard received 60 (14.74%)votes.

The Ward 7 seat goes to Max Coblentz, with 885 (60.95%) votes, and his opponent Gray Lane received 567 (39.05%) votes.

Ward 8 incumbant Tommy Dawson was uncontested and will serve another term.

MAYOR OF AUBURN

Auburn’s Mayor, Ron Anders was declared the winner of his race earlier this year when no one qualified or registered to run against him.

These results are unoffical untl the votes are canvassed at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 30.