Auburn City Council approves CDBG funds

By Hannah Lester

hlester@opelikaobserver.com

The Auburn City Council approved the CDBG FY2021 Annual Action plan and the FY2021 funding recommendations during its council meeting Tuesday night.

The main focuses of the CDBG FY2021 plan are for administration, housing, public improvements, infrastructure, economic development and public service activities.

The fiscal year for the funding begins in June, said City Manager Megan Crouch.

“The CDBG program is designed to develop communities by providing decent housing, a suitable living environment and expanded economic opportunities primarily for low-to moderate-income families and individuals,” said a letter from Alfred J. Davis, Sr., community services director to Crouch, included in the city’s e-packet.

Funding of $676,129 was granted to the city in February, which was slightly over $30,000 more than was granted in FY2020.

The city’s breakdown includes using over $173,000 on housing construction, over $110,000 on housing rehabilitation, over $91,000 on public services, over $107,000 on public infrastructure, over $26,000 on revitalization of neighborhoods, over $62,000 on economic development and over $104,000 on administration, planning and management.

“We have traditionally always had a CDBG program where we fund a multitude of different activities that benefit low-mod individuals and families so we are continuing that with the 2021 plan,” Davis said.

Davis said the hope for the funding is to complete two more homes with the affordable housing program.

A new agency was added to the program this year, the Esperanza House, Davis said.

“They help provide services to our Hispanic population so we are delighted to have them back as one of the agencies that we’re going to support this time out,” he said.

Other agencies include the East Alabama food bank and the senior brown bag program.

The next Auburn council meeting will be held on May 4 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers (141 N. Ross St.)

