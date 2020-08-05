Auburn City Council approves agreement with AuburnBank

By Hannah Lester

AuburnBank is redeveloping and the city approved an agreement to pitch in over $323,000 toward the renovations.

The AuburnBank redevelopment agreement with the city was originally proposed in 2005 as part of a development review process.

The redevelopment of AuburnBank, at North Gay Street and the Magnolia Ave. and Gay Street intersection, will include a lot of renovations to the surrounding area, including more parking, wider sidewalks, lighting on the streets and street furniture, according to the city’s e-packet.

The project and improvements were approved by the downtown design review committee. A timeline was not given for the completion of the redevelopment.

I-85 Exit 50:

The council approved an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation to install lighting on Interstate 85 at Exit 50.



The agreement specifies that the lighting will be installed, operated and maintained at Exit 50.

Additionally, the council approved a cooperative maintenance agreement with ALDOT for the landscaping at Exit 50.

“I’d just like to say how much I appreciate the city manager and the staff working with ALDOT to make this happen and finally seeing some movement on it,” said Ward 8 council-member Tommy Dawson. “It’s a safety hazard, we really need those lights down there.”

Football Season:

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders said that the city is looking into options for the upcoming football season, should the university not allow a full stadium.

“We certainly want to, as safely as possible, I say that loud and clear, as safely as possible, make sure that our community is inviting those who want to come and spend the game day with us in a way to open our doors to the economy that comes with our visitors,” Anders said.

Other Business: