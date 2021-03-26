Politics Auburn Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon cuttings last week By opelikaobserver - March 26, 2021 0 11 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Photo contributed by the Auburn Chamber of Commerce The Auburn Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at Amour Boutique Auburn last week. The address is 600 Suite A Mainstreet in Auburn, located in the Midtown Auburn Development. Amour is a women’s clothing boutique offering stylish, affordable clothing, shoes, purses and accessories. Photo contributed by the Auburn Chamber of CommerceThe Auburn Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting celebrating Maid Safe Confidentially Clean. This company is based out of Columbus, Georgia, and the Auburn Team is available to provide added security and safety to their cleaning service. Information is available on their website at https://maid-safe.business.site/