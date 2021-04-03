Community Auburn Chamber of Commerce celebrates new businesses By opelikaobserver - April 3, 2021 0 10 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Photos contributed by the Auburn Chamber of Commerce The Auburn Chamber of Commerce held ribbon cuttings last week for Wire Nutrition (left) and Dunkin' (right), located at 539 Lee Road, Suite 3 and 171 N. College St., respectively. Photos contributed by the Auburn Chamber of CommerceThe Auburn Chamber of Commerce held ribbon cuttings last week for Wire Nutrition (left) and Dunkin’ (right), located at 539 Lee Road, Suite 3 and 171 N. College St., respectively.