Auburn-based nonprofit ‘Women’s Hope Medical Clinic’ hosting annual race March 28 at Town Creek Park

Women’s Hope Medical Clinic, a local nonprofit that has been serving Lee County for more than 36 years, is holding its annual “5k + Kids Fun Run + 1-Mile Walk” on March 28 at Town Creek Park. The race will last from 8:30 to 10 a.m.

The Auburn-based clinic is a pregnancy care center that exists to bring about healthy, hope-filled families. It provides prenatal care to local women (more than 780 last year) who may be experiencing an unplanned pregnancy. Additionally, it provides educational, relational and spiritual support to these families so they can walk through pregnancy and parenting with confidence.

Women’s Hope does not receive any government aid, so they are funded solely off of donations from individuals, businesses, churches and events like the race.

“This annual event is one of the biggest ways that the Auburn and Opelika communities support the work of Women’s Hope Medical Clinic. With your help, we can raise $30,000 to help us provide these free services to families in Lee County,” said Executive Director Daria Monroe.

“This event will be an incredible opportunity for the community to come together to join in support of a local organization while also building and furthering relationships with each other,” said Communication Director Jeremy Walden. “Last year, over 200 people came – runners, churches, students, kids and even some of the families served by Women’s Hope – to join in the fun. The event is structured to make time for participants to talk and have fun in a relaxed environment. And we expect even more people this year.”

For more information or to register, visit www.runsignup.com/Race/AL/Auburn/Walk4Life5kRace.

After the race, they will be having an after-party that will last until 11 a.m. Town Creek Park is located at 1150 S. Gay St.