Auburn and Opelika parks and recreation departments announce adjusted Halloween events

The Opelika Parks and Recreation Department announced at the end of September these changes to the following events:

Fall Movie in the Park (formerly Eerie Express)

Friday, Oct. 9

No have train rides around the park.

No concessions. Visitors must bring their own food/beverages.

Family circles will be marked (6 feet apart from each other); families must stay in their circles unless visiting the restroom.

Masks are not required unless you are standing within 6 feet of a person outside of your household. Opelika Parks and Recreation recommends bringing a mask to protect yourself and others while walking through the park and visiting the restroom.

Fright Night at the Villa

Friday, Oct. 16

No concessions. Visitors must bring their own food/beverages.

Family circles will be marked (6 feet apart from each other); families must stay in their circles unless visiting the restroom.

Masks are not required unless you are standing within 6 feet of a person outside of your household. We recommend bringing a mask to protect yourself and others while walking through the park and visiting the restroom.

Great Pumpkin Splash

Friday, Oct. 16

Registration will be limited.

Lifeguards will direct the flow of traffic to ensure social distancing is adhered to at all times.

Children will take turns entering the pool and picking pumpkins.

Children waiting to enter the pool will be spaced 6 feet apart on the bleachers and on the pool deck.

Pumpkin decorating will take place in the bleachers, 6 feet apart.

No free swim following.

Locker rooms are CLOSED.

Lifeguards and staff will be on hand to provide continuous cleaning of high touch surfaces.

Tour de Fright

Friday, Oct. 30

Bike lights will be given out as you enter the parking lot. Please fasten them to your bike at your vehicle.

Upon arrival please unload your bikes and follow directional signs to the trail.

Please give others space on the trail.

Please only go around the trail one time.

No check in table. No apple cider.

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller stated during Tuesday’s (Oct. 6’s) city council meeting that the city does not have the power to cancel Halloween or trick-or-treating any more than it has the power to cancel Easter or Christmas, and so it did not cancel the holiday or forbid the door-to-door practice.

The Auburn Parks and Recreation department released the following statement in September:

“Are you ready for a spooky Halloween parade? In order to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines, the City of Auburn Parks and Recreation Department will host a Drive Thru Trick or Treat in lieu of Downtown Trick or Treat this year. Grab your best costumes and all members of your household. The event will take place on Friday, Oct. 30, from 6-8 p.m. at the Auburn Parks and Recreation Complex (235 Opelika Road). We are asking that members of the same household ride together.

“Participants must arrive in their vehicles at the Drake Avenue entrance and will then be directed around the Auburn Parks and Recreation Complex to get treats from City of Auburn employees, firefighters and members of the community! We are encouraging participants to dress up in their best Halloween costumes and decorate their vehicles in the spookiest way!

“The week before the event, a map and directions will be posted on the City of Auburn website, Facebook and Instagram (@CityofAuburnAl). Individuals must remain in their vehicles at all times for this FREE outside public event.

For more information regarding this event, please contact Sarah Cook at scook@aubuarnalabama.org or 334-501-2948.”