AU Student Receives Awards of Excellence from Public Relations Council of Alabama

AUBURN —

Auburn junior public relations major Weston Ball received two Medallion Awards from the Public Relations Council of Alabama, or PRCA, last month. The Medallion Awards offer an opportunity for student and adult members to have their professional work recognized and reviewed for feedback.

Ball received Awards of Excellence for two stories he wrote for the College of Liberal Arts titled, “Girls in Aviation Day provides opportunity for young women to learn about aviation” and “Auburn students, alumni produce award-winning film in 48-hour film festival.”

“Weston approaches each story with care, dedication and creativity. He sets an example for others by translating everything he’s learned in the classroom and in extracurricular involvement into building an award-winning portfolio,” said Director of News and Media for the College of Liberal Arts Charlotte Tuggle. “Our office is proud to support Weston and we believe these awards are among the first of many to recognize his excellence in writing and public relations.”

Ball currently serves as the firm director of The Oaks Agency, Auburn’s student-run public relations firm, and works as a public relations intern for the College of Liberal Arts. He will further his experience this summer as a corporate communications intern for Boeing.

“It is such an honor to win two Awards of Excellence,” Ball said. “I have worked hard to develop my writing and storytelling skills, so to be recognized with these awards reaffirms that I am on the right path to becoming a successful professional.”