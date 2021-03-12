Attorney General’s Office Announces Indictment of Brandon Hughes

Contributed by the office of the Attorney General

The Attorney General’s office announced that Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes has been indicted* by a Montgomery County grand jury on a charge of first-degree perjury. Hughes has been on suspension from his position as district attorney following his previous indictment by a Lee County grand jury on multiple other counts.

Hughes, 46, of Auburn, was indicted on March 4 in Montgomery County, charged with first-degree perjury for allegedly giving false testimony to the Alabama Ethics Commission. He was previously indicted, on Nov. 6, 2020, in Lee County, charged with multiple counts of violating the state’s Ethics Act, conspiracy to commit theft of property and perjury.

No further information about the investigation or about Hughes’ alleged crime may be released at this time.

First-degree perjury is a class C felony punishable by one year and one day to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Jasper Roberts of the Special Prosecutions Division and Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Clark Morris. The Attorney General recused himself from this matter, due to his previous service alongside Hughes in the Alabama District Attorneys Association.

*An indictment is merely an accusation. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty