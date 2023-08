We are excited to announce our inaugural online Athlete of the Month contest. We will be honoring 20 student athletes every month with a gift certificate to Mr. Gatti’s Pizza in downtown Opelika. All student athletes are eligible – all sports, cheer, band, special olympics etc. So go nominate the students you feel have worked the hardest and deserve to be recognized.

