CommunitySchools Art Haus Showcases Student Work at OCS Superintendents Art Show By opelikaobserver - May 31, 2023 0 7 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp The third annual Opelika City Schools (OCS) Superintendent's Art Show took place at the Opelika Art Haus May 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The showcase featured artwork from OCS students in kindergarten through 12th grade. The third annual Opelika City Schools (OCS) Superintendent’s Art Show took place at the Opelika Art Haus May 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The showcase featured artwork from OCS students in kindergarten through 12th grade. The third annual Opelika City Schools (OCS) Superintendent’s Art Show took place at the Opelika Art Haus May 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The showcase featured artwork from OCS students in kindergarten through 12th grade. The third annual Opelika City Schools (OCS) Superintendent’s Art Show took place at the Opelika Art Haus May 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The showcase featured artwork from OCS students in kindergarten through 12th grade. The third annual Opelika City Schools (OCS) Superintendent’s Art Show took place at the Opelika Art Haus May 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The showcase featured artwork from OCS students in kindergarten through 12th grade. The third annual Opelika City Schools (OCS) Superintendent’s Art Show took place at the Opelika Art Haus May 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The showcase featured artwork from OCS students in kindergarten through 12th grade. The third annual Opelika City Schools (OCS) Superintendent’s Art Show took place at the Opelika Art Haus May 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The showcase featured artwork from OCS students in kindergarten through 12th grade. The third annual Opelika City Schools (OCS) Superintendent’s Art Show took place at the Opelika Art Haus May 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The showcase featured artwork from OCS students in kindergarten through 12th grade.