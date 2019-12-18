Around the world with your child at Christmas

By Beth Pinyerd

One corner of learning that young children really enjoy and want to learn more about is how other children in different cultures celebrate Christmas and the holiday season. Around the world, children celebrate Christmas and the holidays in many different ways.

Keep in mind there is a world of activities and Internet sites focused on the cultures, traditions, and spirit of Christmas. Check them out!

The Classroom Observer would like to share a few that she teaches her students to get you started. Buckle up your seatbelts as we travel to Mexico, China, Norway, France and Sri Lanka. We will also dip down into Greece, Africa, Czechoslovakia, Australia, the Netherlands and Sweden. You can go around the world at Christmas just from your warm and cozy homes in Lee County.

Our first stop is Mexico, where one of the Christmas traditions is to make a pinata, fill it with candies and toys, blindfold each other, hit it with a stick and the children scramble to get their favorite candies. Here is a simple way to make a pinata at home.

Start with a large brown paper grocery bag. Decorate the bag with paint, streamers, yarn and colored paper. Fill the bag with candy, nuts, fruit, popcorn and small toys. Tie a cord or fasten a strong rubber band around the opening of the bag. Hang the pinata from a hook or put it on the end of a broomstick. Blindfold a person at a time, turn them around once or twice, let them hit the pinata with a wooden spoon or stick. Children, stand back and have fun!

Stop number two is China. Children in China celebrate the Chinese New Year with lots of fireworks-bright colored fountains, gold and silver sparklers and sky rockets! The way to say Merry Christmas in Chinese is “Kung Hei Shing Taan” phonetically (goong-hoh-sheng-tahn).

The beautiful country of Norway is our third stop where grud is the favorite dessert the Norwegian children enjoy. A nut is hidden in one of the dishes of pudding, and whoever finds the nut wins a candy pig!

This Norwegian tradition is easy to adopt in your home. Here is the recipe for grud: