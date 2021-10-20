Are We Living For Today or For Eternity?

By BRADLEY ROBERTSON

As I type words that stir in my heart week to week, I have begun to pay very close attention to the top side of my hands. My Tiffany’s bracelet, dangling from my wrist, taps the table and my wedding rings sparkle from light coming in the window, and with these joyful things I see the wrinkles of age beginning to form. My hands have started to remind me of my mother and grandmother; soft pale skin, long fingers, covered in faded freckles and a new dry, wrinkly look that wasn’t there a few years ago.

My hands are proof that time is surely marching on faster than it is slow.

The idea of eternity is too much for my brain to imagine. It actually sends knots and nausea into my stomach if I think about it too long. However, with a curious intent, I can’t help but wonder …

If this life is one, tiny grain of sand in an ocean, here today and gone tomorrow, then what am I working toward? Am I living for today or for eternity?

In my world, I see so much fun and good and beauty that I simply don’t want to miss it. When I block out all the crazy and distraction around me, I see bright sunshine and changing trees. I hear happy children riding four-wheelers. I hear sheep calling for feed as I watch my little nephew climb into their feed trough.

I want to pack up and load up and head to the seashore. I want to dance on my porch to French music with my sister. I want to absorb every exciting and fantastic idea I can come up with. And although I write, I want to bypass the words all together and just inhale all the joyful living.

I want to run, I want to sit at our pond and sip wine, I want to watch the sun go up and down every day, I want to enjoy all the pleasures that this life has to offer. But I have realized something very important, these joy-filled moments don’t last. As wonderful as they all are, they always seem to come to an end. And then what?

And then I find myself, late at night, holding a son who is finding his way. I find myself praying alone for my friend Laurel that she will be healed of cancer. I find myself wiping the tears of a child that is frustrated and confused. I find myself resting in the arms of my husband, repeating the words, “Lord, let us be your hands and feet”.

I want to live fully for today, in all the splendor of life, but I think that is only half-way to heaven.

In my wondering of ‘everlasting’ I have begun to refine my daily actions in the hopes that my life fits into God’s forever.

I prayed recently, “Lord, prune me, that I may be in tune to you and all you will have me do here, today.”

Our odd world has taught us to live moment to moment, but I think God asks us to live for forever.

Eternity looks like serving our neighbor who may be a stranger. Eternity looks like listening to a child with an open heart, even if our to-do list is long. Eternity looks like waves and waves of grace even when our minds say condemn. Eternity looks like holding and loving and doing the things which serve one another, not that which takes away.

Forever is mothering and nurturing. Forever is speaking wisdom and verse over our family and friends. Forever is fathering. Forever is smiles and kisses and messages of love.

Eternity is the work of our hands and heart, touching the people of this earth, because God himself reaches out and touches us.

“To those who by patiently doing good seek for glory and honor and immortality, he will give eternal life.” Romans 2:7