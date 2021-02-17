APA elects new officers and board for 2021

Contributed by the

Alabama Press Association

K. A. Turner, senior editor for Alabama Media Group’s print publications (The Huntsville Times, The Birmingham News and Mobile’s Press-Register), has been elected president of the Alabama Press Association. Turner succeeds Terry Connor, who became chairman of the board.

An Auburn native who grew up in Montevallo, K.A. has worked in newspapers across Alabama for some 40 years, including leadership positions at the Shelby County Reporter, The Outlook in Alexander City and The Selma Times-Journal.

A graduate of the University of Montevallo, she joined what is now Advance Local in 1999, working first in Huntsville, then Mobile before returning to Birmingham in 2012 as director of state news for Alabama Media Group.

Dee Ann Campbell, publisher of the Choctaw Sun-Advocate in Gilbertown was elected first vice president, and Darrell Sandlin, publisher of The TimesDaily in Florence was elected second vice president.

New board members elected were Dennis Palmer, publisher of The Selma Times-Journal; Robert Blankenship, publisher of The Andalusia Star-News; and Patrick Graham, owner of The Jackson County Sentinel in Scottsboro, The Sand Mountain Reporter in Albertville and The Fort Payne Times-Journal.

Members elected for a second two-year term are: Teresa Woodruff, general manager of The Moulton Advertiser; Johnny Adams, editor of the Union Springs Herald; Glenda Curl, publisher of The Wilcox Progressive Era in Camden; and Dan Starnes, publisher of Starnes Publishing.

Members remaining on the board for another term are Robert Jackson, executive vice president of Consolidated Publishing; Denise DuBois, publisher of The Citizen of East Alabama in Phenix City; James Phillips, publisher of The Daily Mountain Eagle in Jasper; Steve Baker, publisher of Tallapoosa Publishing; and Robert Bozeman, publisher of The Evergreen Courant.

The APA Journalism Foundation elected Kendra Majors, regional editor of The Greenville Advocate, The Luverne Journal, The Lowndes Signal, The Demopolis Times, The Selma Times-Journal and associated digital and print products, as president. Majors succeeds Bro Krift, executive editor of the Montgomery Advertiser.

Majors previously served as regional publisher of The Andalusia Star-News, The Atmore Advance and The Brewton Standard.

A Brantley native, Majors earned a bachelor’s degree in print journalism and art from Troy University in May 2008. While at Troy, she served as editor and staff writer of the student newspaper, The Tropolitan, for four years. She is currently pursuing a master’s degree in strategic communication at Troy University.

She is also an award-winning graphic designer and interned at PowerSouth Energy Cooperative in its corporate communications department.

Ty West, editor of the Birmingham Business Journal, was elected vice president of the APA Journalism Foundation.

New Foundation board members elected were Amy Henderson, editor of The Cullman Times; Anthony Campbell, general manager of The Advertiser-Gleam in Guntersville; Shannon Allen, publisher of The Sand Mountain Reporter in Albertville; Michelle Key, publisher of the Opelika Observer; Jennifer Rash, editor of The Alabama Baptist; and Bobby Rice, publisher of The Messenger in Troy.

Foundation board members remaining on the board are Gary Maitland, editor of The TimesDaily in Florence; Barnett Wright, editor of The Birmingham Times; Jeff Martin, publisher of The Montgomery Independent; Ethan Van Sice, editor of The Wilcox Progressive Era in Camden; Tim Altork, editor and publisher of The Randolph Leader in Roanoke; and Estelle Whitehead, editor of the Colbert County Reporter in Tuscumbia.