Annual Spring Nature Walk Set for Saturday

OPELIKA —

Friends of Wood Duck Nature Preserve will hold its annual spring nature walks this Saturday, April 30, rain or shine. Meet at the pavilion, 3601 Waverly Parkway (one-half mile from US 280). Items of spectating special interest include: spring migratory birds, resident Wood Ducks with ducklings, woodchucks, wildflowers and identification of forest trees and shrubs.

Coffee and donuts will be served for early birds at 7:30 a.m.; walks to the two covered viewing blinds start at 8 a.m. It usually takes about two to three hours to hike the 2 miles of trails, but people may return to the parking area at any time. Several loaner binoculars will be available.