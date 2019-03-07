Americares delivering supplies to tornado victims in East Alabama

Special to the Opelika Observer



Americares is delivering cleaning supplies, hygiene kits, bottled water and other essential supplies for survivors of the deadly tornadoes that tore through Alabama on Sunday.

Twenty-three people were killed, including children, when an EF-4 tornado touched down in Lee County Sunday afternoon, leaving a path of destruction nearly a mile wide. The county coroner reported some families suffered multiple fatalities in one of the worst tornado outbreaks in years.

“Our hearts go out to the families who lost homes and loved ones in this devastating storm,” said Americares Director of Emergency Response Brian Scheel. “We are working closely with food banks serving as aid distribution centers in hard-hit communities and are prepared to provide additional supplies as needed.”

Americares Emergency Response team is coordinating with Feeding America to send relief supplies to the Food Bank of East Alabama in Auburn and the Feeding the Valley Food Bank in Columbus. The shipments include more than 2,000 hygiene kits for survivors displaced by the disaster.

Americares has professional relief workers ready to respond to disasters at a moment’s notice and stocks emergency medicine and supplies in its warehouses in the U.S., Europe and India that can be delivered quickly in times of crisis. The organization has a long history of responding to emergencies in the U.S., including hurricanes Sandy, Harvey, Irma and Maria.

Americares responds to nearly 30 natural disasters and humanitarian crises worldwide each year, establishes long-term recovery projects and brings disaster preparedness programs to vulnerable communities.

Donations to Americares Worldwide Disaster Relief Fund will support its response to the storm. To make donations, visit americares.org/worldwide

About Americares Americares is a health-focused relief and development organization that saves lives and improves health for people affected by poverty or disaster. Each year, Americares reaches more than 90 countries, including the United States, with life-changing health programs, medicine and medical supplies. Americares is the world’s leading nonprofit provider of donated medicine and medical supplies. For more information, visit americares.org