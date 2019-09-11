American Red Cross to hold blood drive on Auburn’s campus Sept. 18 and 19

Special to the

Opelika Observer

Auburn University and the American Red Cross will team up to help kids kick cancer during their fall blood drives. The community is invited to donate blood Sept. 18 and 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Student Center on campus located at 255 Heisman Drive in Auburn.

Donors are encouraged to give during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month this September to support kids, teens and young adults battling cancer, as well as others in need of transfusions.

According to the National Cancer Institute, more than 15,000 children and adolescents in the U.S. are diagnosed with cancer each year. Childhood cancer patients may need blood products on a regular basis during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications.

“This is a great way for students, facility, staff and fans to show school pride and help ensure a stable blood supply for hospital patients,” said American Red Cross Southern Blood Services Region External Communications Manager Ronnika A. McFall.

“Donors can do good and look good this September when they donate blood with the Red Cross and get a free haircut coupon from Sport Clips Haircuts – a proud partner of the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, which supports research to find cures for childhood cancers.”

As a thank you, presenting donors will receive a Red Cross T-shirt, pizza, cookies and baked goods, while supplies last.

Donors of all blood types are encouraged to make an appointment. Eligible donors with types O, A negative and B negative blood are urged to make a Power Red donation. Power Red donors give a concentrated dose of red blood cells during a single donation, allowing them to maximize their impact. During this type of donation, red blood cells are separated from other blood components, and the plasma and platelets are safely and comfortably returned to the donor.

Those who come out to give blood or platelets Sept. 1 to 30 will receive a coupon for a free haircut via email several days after their donation. The coupon is valid through Nov. 11 at participating Sport Clips locations. Donors must have a valid email address on record to receive the coupon.

How to donate blood

For more information and to make an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) sponsor code: Auburn.

Donors of all blood types are needed. A blood donor card or driver’s license and two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health, may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, from a computer or mobile device. To get started and learn more, visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.