Amber Marie Morris Taylor passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 22. She will leave behind a legacy of beauty and love. She loved her children more than anything in the world and they continue to return that love.

Amber is preceded in death by her great-grandparents: Preston and Betty Dollar; great-grandmother: Othell Morris; Uncle: Kirby Dollar Jr. She is survived by her husband Charles Taylor “CJ”; children: Madison Grace Taylor, Brayden Thomas Taylor; mother: Carol (Michael) Hasson Sr.; father: Michael (Mandy) Morris; Siblings: CJ Cotton, Michael Hasson Jr, Cassidy (Addison) Morris, Garret (Julia) Morris, Amelia Morris; maternal grandparents: Kirby (Rose) Dollar, Cheryl (Rick) Jacquin; paternal grandparents: Royce (Barbara) Morris; as well as many, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Visitation was held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home with a memorial service immediately following.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is directing.