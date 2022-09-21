Amber Dianne Young Bryant, of Beulah, Alabama, was born on Dec. 27, 1980, to the late Johnny Curtis Young and Punky Wood.

She was a wonderful mother to her three sons, Kendall Young, Hunter Bryant and Zachary Bryant, a devoted daughter to her mother, Punky, a loving wife to her husband, Nicholas, as well as a loving sister to her brother, Nic Young and sister, Whitney Young.

Amber had the biggest heart, she would literally give you the shirt off her back. She was loving and kind. Although time heals, life for us will never be the same. Amber was a Beulah High School graduate. She was a cheerleader, member of the Beulah Marching Band and she was active on student council and FHA. She attended Opelika Church of God most of her life.

Amber was preceded in death by her grandparents, Kenneth Wood, Robert W. Young and Alma Young; her uncle Michael Wood and her father, Johnny Curtis Young.

She is survived by her sons, Kendall Young, Hunter Bryant and Zachary Bryant; husband, Nicholas Bryant; her mother, Punky Wood; brother, Nic Young; sister, Whitney Young; her mother-and father-in-law, Earl and Cynthia Bryant; brother-in-law, Adam Bryant; several wonderful aunts and uncles; a host of special cousins and an abundance of friends.

A funeral was held in the chapel at Frederick-Dean on Sept. 11, with Brother Kevin Acre and the Rev. Vance McCollum officiating. Burial followed in Shady Grove Community Cemetery.