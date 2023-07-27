Ambassadors of Change Hosts Back-2-School Bash

PHOTOS BY JOHN HILLSMAN/FOR THE OBSERVER

The Ambassadors of Change, a collection of local nonprofits, held its community wide Back-2-School Bash Saturday, July 22, at Covington Rec Center. The city of Opelika’s police and fire departments, along with several other community resource organizations, were on hand to share information with the community, and backpacks and school supplies were given away to attending children to prepare for the rapidly-approaching start of the 2023-24 school year. The event ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and was free to the community.