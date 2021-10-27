All Roads Lead to Opelika

CONTRIBUTED BY

THE OPELIKA CHAMBER

OF COMMERCE

The Opelika Chamber is bringing CEO of Americana roadside oasis (and home of the famous pecan log), Stuckey’, Stephanie Stuckey, to Opelika to share her winding journey to buying back the family business and her commitment to revitalizing nostalgia, redefining travel and exploring the backroads of small-town America.

Stuckey will be headlining the Opelika Chamber’s luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 11:30 a.m. at the Bottling Plant Event Center in the heart of downtown Opelika.

“Opelika is full of hidden gems,” said Ali Rauch, Opelika Chamber president and CEO. “. From our historic downtown full of unique shops & eateries, to renowned favorites like Mrs. Story’s, even cinematic landmarks like the Golden Cherry Motel. We are so excited to hear Stephanie’s unique perspective about redefining travel and I believe it will give all attendees a renewed hope in what we love about Opelika, but also some ideas of how we can drive tourism and economic impact by capitalizing on what makes Opelika unique.”

This event is open to the public, but registration is required. Opelika Chamber members receive discounted tickets. Tickets are $45 for Chamber Members $55 for and non-Chamber members. Interested attendees are encouraged to visit www.opelikachamber.com or call 334.745.4861 to get registered before the deadline of Monday, Nov. 1 at 5 pm.

As a thank you for Stephanie’s willingness to travel and speak with our group, the Opelika Chamber will be raising money for her charity of choice, the Society for Commercial Archeology, a group committed to preserving roadside attractions throughout small town America. Attendees are encouraged to bring their dollar bills or to purchase raffle tickets during the online registration process. Twenty-plus prizes will be raffled off with a minimum value of $30 each. Grand prize will be a Stuckey’s Mystery Prize Box valued at $100.

This event is brought to you by the Women’s Business Council of the Opelika Chamber and is made possible by the following sponsors:

Presenting Sponsors: Alabama Power and Chicken Salad Chick

Gold Sponsors: MAX Credit Union & Railroad Investment Group,

Luncheon Sponsor: Three Sixty.

ABOUT STEPHANIE STUCKEY:

After earning her law degree from the University of Georgia and practicing as a trial lawyer, Stuckey was elected to seven terms as a State Legislator before working in municipal government and non-profits. In November 2019, Stuckey pivoted and bought the family business BACK after 50 years and assumed the role of CEO. Stuckey achievements include being named one of the 100 Most Influential Georgians by Georgia Trend Magazine and a graduate of Leadership Atlanta. She is active in her community and serves on many nonprofit boards, including the National Sierra Club Foundation, EarthShare of Georgia and her local zoning review board. You can learn more about Stuckey on LinkedIn or her recent feature in Garden & Gun Magazine.

