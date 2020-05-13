All City of Opelika buildings to reopen on May 18

Special to the Opelika Observer

City of Opelika officials announced that all city buildings will reopen on May 18.

“We are pleased to be opening our city buildings to the public and we plan to

take necessary precautions to protect our employees and citizens. We have

developed protocol for each building and ask that you please follow these

guidelines when you visit,” said Mayor Gary Fuller.

The City of Opelika has put the guidelines below in place and will continue these

until further notice.

General guidelines for all buildings:

• Citizens are encouraged to continue conducting business online, by

phone or email if possible.

• City employees will practice six-foot social distancing at all times with

fellow employees and visitors.

• Visitors are asked to wear a mask when entering city buildings.

• Employees will wear a mask when interacting with the public. If working

with money or paperwork, employees will wear gloves.

• Hand sanitizer will be available in all city buildings. Visitors are asked to

use hand sanitizer when entering and leaving city buildings.

• City buildings will be sanitized daily.

• Employees and visitors are asked to stay home if they feel sick.

• All lobby floors open to the public will be marked to allow for six-foot

social distancing.

Accounting and Human Resources: As of May 18, both of these

departments will be located at 608 Ave. A. The lobby will be open. An

employee will escort visitors back for meeting if necessary.

Purchasing/Revenue (City Hall): Visitors should enter City Hall through the

7th Street entrance and exit at Avenue A.

Opelika Power Services: The lobby will not reopen at this time. OPS will

continue operating by drive-through window, phone and online until further

notice.

Municipal Court and Probation: Court will resume on May 20 with a

limited capacity. Only defendants and witnesses will be allowed in the courtroom

in order to maintain social distancing. No additional family members will be

allowed.

Public Works/Planning/Build Inspection/Engineering: The lobby will

be open from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Restrooms will not be open to the public. Once

visitors enter they will need to call the office they would like to visit. A city

employee will escort visitors to that office. There will be a sign with phone numbers in the lobby area.

Opelika Police Department: The lobby will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Opelika Fire Department: Lobby hours for all firehouses will be 8 a.m. to 4

p.m.

Opelika Environmental Services: The OES lobby will not reopen at this time.

If you would like to sign up for garbage or curbside recycling, please call

Opelika Power Services at 334-705-5170. If you have questions or concerns

about garbage or recycling, call 334-705-5480.

Recycling centers and curbside recycling: Recycling centers will remain

closed until further notice. Once our upstream processors are back in full

operation, recycling centers will reopen. They will continue to pick up curbside

recycling since our vendor Pratt Industries is in full operation.

Lewis Cooper Jr. Memorial Library : The library will continue to operate

with the following restrictions and limitations in place.

Library Hours:

Monday – Saturday: 9 am to 6 pm

Closed on Sunday

Limited services include:• One entrance: The Avenue A door by the fountain is the

only entrance open.

• Total number of patrons in the building is limited to 30

people.

• Computer lab is limited to five people with 20 minutes

of use, non-renewable.

• Children’s room is limited to five people at a time.

• Genealogy room is closed.

• Reference room and quiet study space is closed.

• Newspapers unavailable

• No meeting space or study space available

• No programs or special events

• Printing, faxing and notary services are available, but six feet of social

distancing must be maintained during all transactions. Call 334-705-5380 ahead to verify notary services are currently available.

• Curbside pickup service is available. Place your holds for books, movies and more

online at www.cooperlibrary.com Call 334-705-

5380 when you arrive and we will bring items out to you.

Parks and Recreation: The Opelika Sportsplex is now reopen with normal hours.

Activities are restricted to weight room, cardio equipment and the indoor

track. The Denson Recreation Center will remain closed until further notice. The Covington Recreation Center is closed for construction. All basketball, soccer and baseball fields remain closed because of these being close contact sports.

May 19 City Council meeting: City council meetings will be open to the public

beginning May 19. We will monitor capacity in order to maintain social

distancing and occupancy rates. There will be no citizen communications. We

encourage you to watch from your home via the city’s YouTube Channel,

OpelikaCityGov. A direct link to the city YouTube Channel can be found at

www.opelika-al.gov. Should you have comments or concerns you’d like to share

with the council, please email them to City Clerk Russell Jones at

rjones@opelika-al.gov.