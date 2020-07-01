Alison Maillard earns CoSIDA Academic All-America honors

Special to the

Opelika Observer

By Auburn Athletics

The postseason accolades continue to roll in for Alison Maillard. The senior diver was one of 46 women selected to the 2020 Academic All-America At-Large Team by the College Sports Information Directors of America last week.

Maillard, a second-team selection, graduated in May with a degree in industrial and systems engineering from the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering. While at Auburn, she was a three-time CSCAA Scholar All-American and a three-time Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll selection. She finished with a 3.87 cumulative GPA.

It’s the latest honor for Maillard, who was named the SEC Female Diver of the Year following the season and also earned First Team All-SEC honors. In February, the senior won her first SEC championship on 1-meter with a school record 364.15 points. She finished third on the 3-meter to take bronze at the SEC meet.

Maillard collected three CSCAA All-American honors this year after qualifying for the NCAA Championships on all three diving events for the third consecutive season.

Maillard becomes the 13th Auburn swimmer or diver all-time to be recognized as a CoSIDA Academic All-American and the first since Kyle Owens in 2013.