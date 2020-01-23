Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill issues statement on voter registration

Special to the

Opelika Observer

“This year, Alabamians will have the opportunity to vote in several extremely important elections that will determine their representation at the local, state, and federal level. Voting is fundamental to our representative democracy, which is why the civic participation of all eligible Alabamians is critical to our success as a state.

In order for this to happen, however, we need all eligible U.S. citizens that are residents of the State of Alabama to be registered to vote and to have a government-issued photo ID. Alabamians can register to vote by visiting their local board of registrars, on our website ‘AlabamaVotes.gov’ or on the mobile app ‘Vote for Alabama.’

For the March 3 Primary election, the last day to hand-deliver a voter registration form to the board of registrars is Feb. 14, the last day to postmark a voter registration form is Feb. 15 and the last day to register to vote electronically is by midnight on Feb. 17.

Eligible Alabamians can obtain a free voter photo identification card by visiting their local board of registrars, my office or attending one of our mobile photo ID units in their area! The list of counties we will soon be visiting can be found on our website “AlabamaVotes.gov.” I encourage the residents of Lee County and surrounding areas to take the time to register to vote and get a photo ID so all who are interested will be able to participate in the electoral process.”